Nothing says unity and solidarity like the synchronized reports of a 21-gun salute at a military veteran’s funeral. Nothing says respect like the folding of the flag that draped that veteran’s coffin. Nothing says honor like the flag’s presentation to loved ones. Nothing says sorrow like the solemn tones of “Taps” wafting across a cemetery at the funeral’s conclusion.
We – the members of the eight American Legion posts in Buchanan County — will never be mistaken for the honor guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – all spit-shined polish and flashing white gloves slapping gunmetal in perfect unison. We are for the most part old, gray, slow, creaky, and out of synch.
But providing military honors at the funerals of our deceased brothers and sisters is one of the best things we do.
We are among the 1.7 million members of the American Legion spread across more than 700 posts in Iowa and more than 13,000 in the United States.
As World War I ended, the newly formed American Legion began its mission of advocating for veterans, national defense, Americanism, and the nation’s youth.
The accomplishments of the American Legion, at both the national and local levels, are, if you will excuse the pun, legion.
In 1921, a Legion-led effort resulted in the creation of the U.S. Veterans Bureau, which later became the Veterans Administration. Today the Legion provides free, professional assistance to veterans filing and pursuing benefits claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
During WWII, the Legion wrote the first draft of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act, which later came to be known as the GI Bill. The GI Bill helped nearly 8 million veterans attend colleges and trade schools, in effect democratizing higher education in America. The bill also provided low-interest home and business loans to millions of veterans, helping to expand the nation’s middle class.
More recently the Legion’s $1 million donation helped create the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
The Legion has also sponsored research into the effects of exposure to Agent Orange on Vietnam veterans and on the most effective treatments for traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder – two of the gravest ailments afflicting troops engaged in recent Middle East combat.
Earlier this year Legion support was instrumental in the enactment of The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, which will improve health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
At the local level, American Legion posts, numbered by the order in which they were officially chartered, strive to honor the service of veterans – and to encourage others to do the same.
In August of 2013, a joint effort of Buchanan County’s Legion posts, auxiliary units and Veterans of Foreign Wars, through donations, raffles, auctions and a dinner, raised more than $47,000 to support the Cedar Valley Honor Flights, which transports veterans to the memorials in their honor in the nation’s capital.
The campaign was so successful because of the many donations from individuals and businesses – a tribute to county residents’ esteem for their veterans.
Many of the posts in Buchanan County have themselves erected and maintain memorials that serve as daily reminders of veterans’ accomplishments and sacrifices.
To underscore the values of service and patriotism, they decorate cemeteries and streets and participate in parades and ceremonies on Memorial Day and other holidays.
They sponsor school essay and speech contests and participate in school Veterans Day programs and flag retirement programs to ensure that future generations understand the cost and value of freedom.
To strengthen community bonds, they host breakfasts, lunches and dinners to raise funds, which are often donated to food pantries and other nonprofit organizations.
The following paragraphs provide information on the naming of the eight Legion posts in Buchanan County.
- Organizers of Post 30 of Independence first met at the Gedney Hotel on April 19, 1919, with 63 World War I veterans in attendance. At a meeting nine days later they heard a presentation on a national organization called the American Legion. They soon applied for a charter and on June 30, 1919, they were organized as the Captain Edward M. Sheehan Post, named for the first Buchanan County man to die in service during World War I. In 1949, the post changed its name to Sheehan-Tidball Post 30 in honor of Navy Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball of Independence, who was killed during World War II at Pearl Harbor. In May 2022, the body of Seaman 1st Class Tidball was returned for burial in his hometown.
- The Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup, which received its charter in December of 1919, is named after two local men who died while serving their country during World War I. Army Pvt. Reinhard Pump was killed in action on October 16, 1918, at Meuse, Argonne Forest in France. Byrd Scheer died of influenza in 1918 while serving in the Army. After several temporary homes, the post built its present hall, which opened in 1949 and remains available for community events and rental for public and private activities. As one of the county’s most active posts, Pump-Scheer maintains an honor guard to provide military funeral rites to honorably discharged veterans. It also participates in school activities, Veterans Day observances, parades, and Memorial Day observances, as well as flying American flags along city streets on national holidays.
- Loren Foster Post 346 in Lamont, chartered in 1919, is named for Army Cpl. Loren Foster, a Lamont native who died Nov. 2, 1918, at the age of 22. Cpl. Foster is buried in the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne, France – the last resting place of more than 14,000 U.S. troops, most of whom lost their lives during the Meuse-Argonne offensive of World War I. Post 434 maintains a hall at 610 Bush Street in Lamont.
- Cedar Rock Post 434 of Quasqueton was organized Feb. 11, 1920, with 15 charter members. It was named for a prominent limestone outcropping two miles above Quasqueton on the Wapsipinicon River. Cedar Rock later became the site of Lowell and Agnes Walter’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home, now the centerpiece of a state park. Membership and interest gradually declined until veterans flooded home after World War II. The post was reorganized on June 27, 1946, and it purchased its hall on the corner of Water and Dubuque streets on June 30, 1953.
- Palmer-Scharff Post 435 of Aurora, also organized in 1920, was initially named for Ivan Palmer, an Aurora native who served in the Navy and died of illness while on active duty in 1918. After World War II, the post expanded its name to honor Aurora native Lt. Paul Scharff, an Army pilot killed in action when his B-47 crashed on a bombing mission over Germany. The post’s hall is at 302 Warren Street. Post 435 and its auxiliary were well known for more than 50 years for their annual smelt fry fund-raisers, which some years served as many as 1,000 meals.
- The Fortsch-Duffy Post 552 in Fairbank is named in honor of World War I soldier Adolph Fortsch and World War II sailor Warren Duffy. Pvt. Fortsch died Feb, 1, 1918, at age 20 while in New York, awaiting overseas assignment. Warren Duffy died Dec. 7, 1941 in the Japanese air attack on Pearl harbor. The Fortsch-Duffy Post has a modern hall at 109 Main Street East.
- Post 560 in Winthrop, the Dunlap-Griswold-Schaffer-McFarland Post, is named in honor of four Winthrop-area veterans who died while serving in the active duty military. The post, chartered March 17, 1921, was initially named the Schaffer-McFarland Post, in honor of two World War I veterans who died on active duty: Albert Schaffer, a member of the 352nd Army infantry, who died in France in 1918, and George McFarland, who died of pneumonia in 1918 while awaiting overseas assignment. On June 13, 1946, the post was renamed to honor Gerald Dunlap, a member of the 20th Air Base Group, who was killed in 1942 at Bataan in the Philippines, and Gerald Griswold, a member of the Army’s 90th Infantry, who died in France on June 10, 1944, four days after the start of the Normandy invasion.
- The Friar-Watson Post 642 in Hazleton is named in honor of Roy L. Friar and Vernice M. Watson, the first two men from the community to give their lives for their country in World War I. The U.S. Congress formally chartered the post on April 7, 1931. The post built a cement block hall, which was dedicated in January of 1956. The hall, at 105 Hayes Street West, has since been deeded to the city of Hazleton for use as a community center.