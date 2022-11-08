Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nothing says unity and solidarity like the synchronized reports of a 21-gun salute at a military veteran’s funeral. Nothing says respect like the folding of the flag that draped that veteran’s coffin. Nothing says honor like the flag’s presentation to loved ones. Nothing says sorrow like the solemn tones of “Taps” wafting across a cemetery at the funeral’s conclusion.

We – the members of the eight American Legion posts in Buchanan County — will never be mistaken for the honor guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – all spit-shined polish and flashing white gloves slapping gunmetal in perfect unison. We are for the most part old, gray, slow, creaky, and out of synch.

