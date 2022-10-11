The other day, I received a letter addressed, ‘Father Geezer, John Sheda.’ I have been called worse.
I am excluding the names of all involved due to possible lawsuits and other nasty things but thought it important enough to share with you, the Indy public.
It seems about five guys went to a golf course to try their expertise at this fine gentleman’s game. I quote the author of the letter, (name withheld for aforementioned reasons), “Tim Nelson ventured out of Geezer Land to golf in LaPorte City. On this short, very short par three, Tim meekly teed up his ball to lead the charge on the hole. On extremely dry and hard ground with a very strong wind behind him, Tim’s drive rolled over halfway down the fairway and DIRECTLY INTO THE CUP FOR A HOLE-IN-ONE!”
The writer of the letter thought to ignore such a feat of golf skill would be rude and inconsiderate, so from his letter to the paper for all to see, “CONGRATULATIONS TO THAT OLD GEEZER, TIM NELSON.”
Thanks Mark, (oops) for the letter.