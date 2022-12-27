Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

“Tradition is not to preserve the ashes. But to pass on the flame.” Gustav Mahler — Composer

Margie Appelman, of Norwegian descent, spoke to me about her family’s long-standing tradition of coming together to make Norwegian dishes during the holidays. Margie says, “My mother was full Norwegian and my father half Norwegian. I loved the traditional Norwegian food, such as lutefisk, lefse, rosettes, krumkaka, herring, etc., we had around Christmas time.”

