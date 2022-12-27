“Tradition is not to preserve the ashes. But to pass on the flame.” Gustav Mahler — Composer
Margie Appelman, of Norwegian descent, spoke to me about her family’s long-standing tradition of coming together to make Norwegian dishes during the holidays. Margie says, “My mother was full Norwegian and my father half Norwegian. I loved the traditional Norwegian food, such as lutefisk, lefse, rosettes, krumkaka, herring, etc., we had around Christmas time.”
Given Norway’s ancient traditions as a fishing community, it is no surprise Margie’s family holidays growing up would include riches from the sea. Lutefisk was a staple during Christmas for her family. Lutefisk starts as cod fish traditionally caught in the cold waters off the coast of Norway. The cod is dried and then reconstituted by soaking it in a lye solution for several days to rehydrate it. It is rinsed and then broiled or baked. Lutefisk is an acquired taste for most, although its roots go all the way back to the 15th and 16th centuries.
Lefse, a Norwegian potato flatbread, is another popular food Margie and her family enjoyed making during the holidays. After cooking and ricing the potatoes, making this dish is a process of rolling the dough out until it’s thin and then carefully using a lefse stick to transfer the dough to a lefse grill (a large flat grill that gets hotter than a frying pan). Making lefse is a delicate process and one that Margie has many fond memories of doing with her family growing up. She has also passed this tradition on to her granddaughters Rachel and Ava Blaker.
Holiday traditions help give us a sense of belonging. They help connect us to our history and celebrate the generations of family that has come before us. The memories of the past live on by sharing them with younger generations.
Thank you, Margie, for sharing a little glimpse into your family’s holiday traditions with us!