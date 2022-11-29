Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BCCB Wreath
Courtesy Photo

FONTANA PARK – Buchanan County Conservation is holding a Holiday Wreath Making Workshop at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 in the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center Classroom.

Nothing says “Winter Holidays” more than the smell of fresh evergreens; perhaps that is why there are so many candles, air fresheners and oils attempting to duplicate the scent. Why not go with the real thing. Welcome the holiday season with a fragrant, homemade evergreen wreath. Learn about common Iowa evergreens while assembling a variety of fresh evergreen cuttings into a festive wreath, and then add your own personal touches to make it uniquely yours. At the end of the session, participants will take home a wreath that will serve as a warm welcome to anyone who knocks on their front door this winter!

