INDEPENDENCE – The final day for the Buchanan County Tourism online auction “Holidays at the Depot” will be Saturday, Dec. 10. Visit www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2022 to view and bid on handcrafted trees and wreaths along with unique specialty items and gift baskets. There are 68 items available this year.
The public may also come to the depot, located at 1111 5th Avenue NE, to enjoy refreshments and stroll through the selection of auction items on Saturday, Dec. 10 from Noon to 4 p.m. However, all bids will be conducted through the auction website.