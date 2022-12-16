Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Depot Auction Harper

Susan Harper stopped by the depot recently to pick up her winnings from Holidays at the Depot.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – This was the first year since 2020 that the Buchanan County Tourism/Illinois Central Depot was open for the annual fundraising auction.

“Several people stopped by to enjoy refreshments and to look at the diverse items that were offered for bid,” said Buchanan County Tourism Director Rob Heilmann.

