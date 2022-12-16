INDEPENDENCE – This was the first year since 2020 that the Buchanan County Tourism/Illinois Central Depot was open for the annual fundraising auction.
“Several people stopped by to enjoy refreshments and to look at the diverse items that were offered for bid,” said Buchanan County Tourism Director Rob Heilmann.
Holidays at the Depot auction, featuring 68 items, was held online from Friday, November 25 through Sunday, December 11. The event raised a total of $3987.50, surpassing their goal of $3,500.
“I want to thank everyone who placed their bids for the items offered” said Heilmann. “There were so many beautifully hand crafted and specially selected items that there was literally something for everyone at this year’s auction. I know the people of Buchanan County are incredibly supportive of worthy causes, but to see the overwhelming response of this event is truly humbling and shows the importance people have in the mission of tourism here in the county.”
Heilmann also offered special thanks to the local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals that took the time to decorate wreaths, trees, and other items.
A new event that went along with the main fundraiser was something called an ‘Early Elf Sale’ that came about due to the generosity of the Independence Walmart. Several store-display Christmas trees and inflatables were donated to Buchanan County Tourism and were put up for bid on Facebook at drastically reduced prices. That sale netted Tourism an additional $800.
“I really want to thank the manager and staff at the Independence Walmart,” said Heilmann. “The donation came as a surprise, and it was so greatly appreciated.”
Buchanan County Tourism exists to promote the people, attractions, and businesses of Buchanan County. If you would like to be a member of the organization or would like to help volunteer for future events and activities, contact Director Rob Heilmann at 319-334-3439.