Please join the Buchanan County Tourism Bureau for our annual holiday fundraising auction “Holidays at the Depot” to be held online from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 10 at www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2022.

Once again, through the generosity of our donors, you may bid on handcrafted trees and wreaths along with unique specialty items and gift baskets.

