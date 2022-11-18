Please join the Buchanan County Tourism Bureau for our annual holiday fundraising auction “Holidays at the Depot” to be held online from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 10 at www.32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2022.
Once again, through the generosity of our donors, you may bid on handcrafted trees and wreaths along with unique specialty items and gift baskets.
All are invited to stop by the historic Illinois Central depot, 1111 5th Avenue NE, Independence, during the last two weekends of the event to enjoy refreshments and stroll through the selection of auction items. The depot will be open Saturdays and Sunday, December 3, 4 and 10 from Noon to 4 p.m. All bids will be conducted through the website.
Proceeds will go to the promotion of Buchanan County and maintaining the historic depot. Projects this year have included upgrading the website, expanding our social media presence, publishing a new visitor’s guide, and upgrading the depot utilities.
This year, visitors are encouraged to bring monetary donations that will benefit the Independence Area Food Pantry.
Buchanan County Tourism would like to thank our community sponsors for their financial support that make it possible to hold this online auction. We are very fortunate to have the support of so many businesses and individuals throughout the county.