INDEPENDENCE – Holly A. Cameron, 71, of Independence, Iowa died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her home in rural Independence.
Holly was born on April 26, 1952, in Independence, the daughter of Russell J. and Betty L. (Holle) Cameron. She was raised on her family farm in rural Otterville and grew up around animals, where she developed a love for many different animals, especially horses. She learned to ride and care for her grandparents’ ponies at a young age. Her father was a founding member of the Buchanan County Saddle Club, and she had the opportunity to participate in many group rides throughout the Midwest for many years.
Holly attended the Washington #4 school. In 1970, she graduated from Independence High School and went on to attend Pitzies Beauty School in Waterloo. She worked for a short time as a hairdresser in Independence and soon realized the hair business was not for her. Holly started working as the secretary for the Buchanan County Attorney and later as a waitress at the Q restaurant in Independence.
In the late 1970s, Holly took a job at Halford’s Elevator (later became Swiss Valley and then Innovative Ag) in Independence. She worked there for over forty years as a bookkeeper. Holly did more than what was asked of her for many years, she ran the scales, helped upkeep the buildings, kept the boys in line, and was always available for a good laugh.
In the early 1980s, Holly moved back onto the family farm, and soon got horses of her own. She opened her heart to many animals over the years and developed many friendships. She saw her neighbors as family, and in the late 80s took in Betsy Brimmer as her own and helped raise her for many years.
She is survived by her sister, Teresa “Terry” (Chuck) Marshall, Kansas City, Missouri; two nephews, Evan Marshall, and Tyson Marshall; two nieces, Corinna Burfeind, and Betsy Brimmer; a close friend Christine Chappell; three horses, Vandy, Sunnie, Snickers; six cats; a dog “not my dog” Gracie; and many friends.
Holly is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Betty Cameron.
