WALKER – Holly M. Henry, 45, of Walker, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the service on Wednesday.
Holly was born on Dec. 12, 1976, in Vinton, the daughter of Carl E. and Rosalie J. (McNeal) Zeller. She was raised on her family farm in rural Walker, the youngest of five children. In 1995, Holly graduated the North Linn High School in Troy Mills, and went on to attend Indiana Wesleyan College in Marion, Ind. On August 23, 2003, she married Michael J. Henry at the First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids. Together they made their home in Marion, where she worked at US Cellular for several years. In 2005, they moved to Walker, and Holly began working at the Walmart in Independence. She soon became a certified Pharmacy Technician and worked there for fifteen years.
She is survived by her parents Carl and Rosalie Zeller, Walker; her husband of eighteen years, Michael Henry, Walker; her daughter, Alexis Henry; three brothers: Scott (Dana) Zeller, Rowley, Galan (Kari) Zeller, South Bend, Ind., and Timothy (Katie) Zeller, Marion; a sister Kristiane (Sam) Knudson, Independence; her father-in-law, Tim (Jackie) Henry, Marion; mother-in-law, Deb (Steve) Hefflefinger, Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law Michelle (Guy) Schultz, Solon; a brother-in-law, Tommy Hefflefinger, Coralville; and many nieces and nephews.
