INDEPENDENCE – Holly M. Trebon, 65 years old, of Independence, Iowa, and formerly of Fairbank, Iowa, died of a sudden illness, Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home in Independence.
Celebration of Life funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Monday, July 24, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial at the Littleton Cemetery, Littleton, Iowa.
Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, July 23 at White Funeral Home, Independence. There will also be visitation, Monday, for an hour before the funeral service.
Holly Marie Eschen was born, July 17, 1958, in Independence, IA, the daughter of John Edward Eschen and Dixie Lee (Tyler) Eschen. She attended school in Independence and graduated with the Class of 1977. In June of 1987 she married William Dale Trebon in Independence, and they made their home in rural Fairbank on the family’s farm. While raising their family on the farm, Holly attended Hawkeye Tech and obtained her Certified Nurse’s Aide certificate and worked as a CNA in Independence and Oelwein.
Holly is survived by her husband, Bill Trebon, of Independence and formerly of Fairbank; her children: Jodi Trebon of Des Moines, Scott Pint of Independence, Clint (Andrea) Trebon of Bondurant, and Heidi (Antonio) Wilson of Seffner, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; three sisters: Cydallia (John) Sonken of Clear Lake, Victoria (Mark) Eschen of Independence and Kristi (David) Murray of Columbus Junction; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Kenneth “Kenny” Trebon.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
