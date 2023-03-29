Holy Week: Palm Sunday, April 2; Maundy Thursday – April 6; Good Friday, April 7; Easter Sunday, April 9.

Independence

First Presbyterian Church

Palm/Passion Sunday 10 a.m. Worship with Procession of the Palms and the Lord’s Supper

Maundy Thursday Worship 6:30 p.m. with Service of Foot Washing and the Lord’s Supper

Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Worship with the Lord’s Supper

First United Methodist Church

Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Hope Wesleyan Church

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Palm Sunday Worship 8 and 10:30 a.m. Breakfast 9:15 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Service 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday Service 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Indee Community Bible Church

Good Friday Service 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday Brunch 9 a.m. and Easter Celebration at 10:15 a.m.

Living Water Church

Wednesday, April 5: Special reading of the Passion of Christ at 7 p.m.

Maundy Thursday: Traditional Passover/Seder Meal and Service 6 p.m. ($5. For Reservations call – 319-334-6723)

Good Friday Reflection from Noon to 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Breakfast 9:30 a.m. and Celebration Service at 10:30 a.m.

Prairie Lakes Church Independence

Good Friday Services 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services 9 and 10:30 a.m.

St. James’ Episcopal Church

Palm Sunday Services 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Services 5 p.m.

Good Friday Services 5 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services 10 a.m.

St John the Evangelist Parish

Holy Thursday 7 p.m. Mass

Good Friday 1 p.m. Good Friday Service

Holy Saturday 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass

Easter Sunday 8 & 10 a.m. Mass

Fairbank

Immaculate Conception Church

Wednesday, March 29 7:15 p.m. IC Parish Hall

Please join us for a special “Spiritual Pilgrimage” as we walk through the locations of Holy Week and the story of the most important days of human history in the real and sacred places that Jesus walked. The short video presentation of “Triduum, A Spiritual Pilgrimage” will be presented followed by our religious education students leading us in Stations of The Cross right there at the center. Don’t miss this special Lenten opportunity. For more information contact Kim Weepie or Deacon Jim Patera.

Holy Thursday 7 p.m.

Good Friday 12 Noon

Easter Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass

Jesup

American Lutheran Church

Palm Sunday 8:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday 7 p.m.

Easter Breakfast 8 a.m. Service 9 a.m.

Service time change: April-July 8:30 a.m. Worship

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church – Jubilee, La Porte City

Palm Sunday 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion

Maundy Thursday 7 p.m. Zion joint worship at Jesup American Lutheran

Easter Sunday 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise Worship (at Zion) followed by Easter brunch.

Starting Sunday, April 2 – July Worship at 10 a.m. and Sunday School at 9 a.m.

St. Athanasius Church, Jesup

St. Francis, Barclay, Dunkerton

Holy Thursday – 7 p.m. at St. A’s

Good Friday – 3 p.m. at St. Francis; 7 p.m. at St. A’s

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. at St. A’s

Easter Sunday — 8:30 a.m. at St. A’s; 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis

Lamont

Lamont Grace UMC

Living Last Supper Service and program

- Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. at Strawberry Point UMC

- Good Friday at 7 p.m. at Lamont Grace UMC

Easter Sunday

- 9 a.m. at Lamont Grace UMC

- 10:30 a.m. at Strawberry Point UMC

Quasqueton

Spirit of Life Christian Church

406 E Cedar Street

Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.

Easter Service 9 a.m. with 8:30 a.m. Fellowship

Rowley

First United Methodist

Maundy Thursday 7 p.m.

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church

Palm Sunday Worship 9 a.m.

Ecumenical Maundy Thursday Communion7 p.m. at Rowley United Methodist Church

Ecumenical Good Friday Worship 7 p.m. at Rowley First Presbyterian Church

Easter Sunday Worship 9 a.m. with Eucharist

Stanley

Stanley Union Church

Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Breakfast at 8:15 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m.

Winthrop

Church of Christ United

Palm Sunday Service 10:30 a.m.

Good Friday Service 7 p.m.

Easter Sunrise Service 7 a.m.

Easter Sunday Service 10:30 a.m.

Heart of Mary Cluster

Holy Thursday — Mass of the Lord’s Supper — 7 p.m., St. Mary, Urbana

Good Friday — The Passion of the Lord — 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, Walker

Holy Saturday — Easter Vigil — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary, Vinton

Easter Sunday

- Sacred Heart, Walker — 8 a.m.

- St. Mary, Urbana — 9:30 a.m.

- St. Mary, Vinton — 11 a.m.