Holy Week: Palm Sunday, April 2; Maundy Thursday – April 6; Good Friday, April 7; Easter Sunday, April 9.
Independence
First Presbyterian Church
Palm/Passion Sunday 10 a.m. Worship with Procession of the Palms and the Lord’s Supper
Maundy Thursday Worship 6:30 p.m. with Service of Foot Washing and the Lord’s Supper
Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. Worship with the Lord’s Supper
First United Methodist Church
Easter Sunday: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Hope Wesleyan Church
Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Palm Sunday Worship 8 and 10:30 a.m. Breakfast 9:15 a.m.
Maundy Thursday Service 6:30 p.m.
Good Friday Service 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday Service 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Indee Community Bible Church
Good Friday Service 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday Brunch 9 a.m. and Easter Celebration at 10:15 a.m.
Living Water Church
Wednesday, April 5: Special reading of the Passion of Christ at 7 p.m.
Maundy Thursday: Traditional Passover/Seder Meal and Service 6 p.m. ($5. For Reservations call – 319-334-6723)
Good Friday Reflection from Noon to 3 p.m.
Easter Sunday: Breakfast 9:30 a.m. and Celebration Service at 10:30 a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church Independence
Good Friday Services 6 p.m.
Easter Sunday Services 9 and 10:30 a.m.
St. James’ Episcopal Church
Palm Sunday Services 10 a.m.
Maundy Thursday Services 5 p.m.
Good Friday Services 5 p.m.
Easter Sunday Services 10 a.m.
St John the Evangelist Parish
Holy Thursday 7 p.m. Mass
Good Friday 1 p.m. Good Friday Service
Holy Saturday 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday 8 & 10 a.m. Mass
Fairbank
Immaculate Conception Church
Wednesday, March 29 7:15 p.m. IC Parish Hall
Please join us for a special “Spiritual Pilgrimage” as we walk through the locations of Holy Week and the story of the most important days of human history in the real and sacred places that Jesus walked. The short video presentation of “Triduum, A Spiritual Pilgrimage” will be presented followed by our religious education students leading us in Stations of The Cross right there at the center. Don’t miss this special Lenten opportunity. For more information contact Kim Weepie or Deacon Jim Patera.
Holy Thursday 7 p.m.
Good Friday 12 Noon
Easter Sunday 8:30 a.m. Mass
Jesup
American Lutheran Church
Palm Sunday 8:30 a.m.
Maundy Thursday 7 p.m.
Easter Breakfast 8 a.m. Service 9 a.m.
Service time change: April-July 8:30 a.m. Worship
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church – Jubilee, La Porte City
Palm Sunday 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion
Maundy Thursday 7 p.m. Zion joint worship at Jesup American Lutheran
Easter Sunday 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise Worship (at Zion) followed by Easter brunch.
Starting Sunday, April 2 – July Worship at 10 a.m. and Sunday School at 9 a.m.
St. Athanasius Church, Jesup
St. Francis, Barclay, Dunkerton
Holy Thursday – 7 p.m. at St. A’s
Good Friday – 3 p.m. at St. Francis; 7 p.m. at St. A’s
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. at St. A’s
Easter Sunday — 8:30 a.m. at St. A’s; 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis
Lamont
Lamont Grace UMC
Living Last Supper Service and program
- Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. at Strawberry Point UMC
- Good Friday at 7 p.m. at Lamont Grace UMC
Easter Sunday
- 9 a.m. at Lamont Grace UMC
- 10:30 a.m. at Strawberry Point UMC
Quasqueton
Spirit of Life Christian Church
406 E Cedar Street
Good Friday Service at 7 p.m.
Easter Service 9 a.m. with 8:30 a.m. Fellowship
Rowley
First United Methodist
Maundy Thursday 7 p.m.
Good Friday 7 p.m.
Easter 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
Palm Sunday Worship 9 a.m.
Ecumenical Maundy Thursday Communion7 p.m. at Rowley United Methodist Church
Ecumenical Good Friday Worship 7 p.m. at Rowley First Presbyterian Church
Easter Sunday Worship 9 a.m. with Eucharist
Stanley
Stanley Union Church.
Good Friday Service at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Breakfast at 8:15 a.m.
Easter Sunday Service at 9:30 a.m.
Winthrop
Church of Christ United
Palm Sunday Service 10:30 a.m.
Good Friday Service 7 p.m.
Easter Sunrise Service 7 a.m.
Easter Sunday Service 10:30 a.m.
Heart of Mary Cluster
Holy Thursday — Mass of the Lord’s Supper — 7 p.m., St. Mary, Urbana
Good Friday — The Passion of the Lord — 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart, Walker
Holy Saturday — Easter Vigil — 7:30 p.m., St. Mary, Vinton
Easter Sunday
- Sacred Heart, Walker — 8 a.m.
- St. Mary, Urbana — 9:30 a.m.
- St. Mary, Vinton — 11 a.m.