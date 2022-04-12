INDEPENDENCE – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is once again offer locally cooked meals to homebound individuals.
Formerly known as “Meals on Wheels’ the Home Delivered Meal (HDM) program has new chefs – Emilea Hillman and Mykenzi Meike of Em’s Coffee Company.
Earlier this year the program, run out of the Buchanan County Senior Center, lost it’s cook. With the assistance of Em’s mom Tami Fenner, the team researched the feasibility of what it would take to contract with NEI3A to take over the HDM program. They had to purchase carriers that could transport meals with hot and cold items. They had to research menu items and have recipes approved by a NEI3A nutritionist. They had to shop for groceries with an eye on keeping the purchases as local as possible. Fortunately, they already had a certified kitchen at the coffee shop already.
“We are pleased to partner with Em’s to provide hot meals locally sourced for daily delivery to our home bound customers,” said Janet Buls of NEI3A.
The Home Delivered Meal program is available Monday through Friday. Customers are asked to please call 1-800-779-8707 by 9:30 a.m. the previous business day to make a reservation. The meals are prepared in the morning and Volunteers pick up the meals at 10:45 a.m. for delivery.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. The actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
In addition to the Home Delivered Meal program, the Buchanan County Senior Center, located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence, is open for congregate meals, socialization, and activities. The congregate meal site still gets the meals from Trio on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, Frozen meals are heated up and served by volunteers. Again, to make a meal reservation call 1-800-779-8707. To volunteer as a delivery person or at the Senior Center, contact Missy Anders, Buchanan County Senior Center Site Manager, at 319-334-7011.