WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer’s football team beat Wapsie Valley, 12-0 on Friday night in a Class A quarterfinals matchup in Winthrop.
“We told our kids before we left the locker-room on the way up to the field to enjoy the atmosphere and take it all in because it was going to be crazy and it most certainly was the whole game,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “Both fan bases were unreal as it was packed in the bleachers as well as the sidelines and the end zones and that is what makes high school football so special.”
It will be the Buccaneers first trip back to the UNI Dome and the semifinals since 1996, and the third time in school history.
East Buchanan (10-1) will take on top ranked West Hancock (11-0) at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning at the UNI Dome.
On Friday night, the Bucs rushed 49 times for 277 yards, which included two long touchdown runs of 35 by Connor Williams and another 46 yarder from Adam Hackett.
Williams touchdown run came at the 4:53 mark of the second quarter and the Bucs would lead at the half 6-0.
Hackett started the second half with his long touchdown run just 3 and a half minutes into the third quarter. 2-point conversion failed and the Bucs led 12-0 and that’s the way it would end.
“Offensively we just continue to find ways to score with teams pretty much selling out to try and stop our own rushing attack,” said Coach Alden, “but our players don’t panic. We were able to pop a couple of big plays to score and the way our defense has been playing 12 points was enough to get the job done.”
The Buccaneers defensive unit was outstanding again Friday night, pitching a shutout. The Bucs defense held the Warriors to less than 50 yards rushing on the game.
“Coming into the Wapsie game our focus was on one thing and that was trying to stop their running game and force them to have to throw the football,” added Coach Alden, “and we did just that.”
Wapsie Valleys potent ‘run-first’ offense was forced to throw the ball 34 times. “Our defense was spectacular the whole night as we put them in some tough situations,” said Coach Alden, “and they (defense) just kept coming up with some big plays to keep Wapsie out of the end zone.”
Coach Alden added that anytime you can hold a Wapsie offense to zero points you know you have played a great game as they are so tough to defend and pose a lot of matchup problems.
Senior Adam Hackett rushed 21 times for 159 yards, while senior Connor Williams rushed 12 times for 63. Sophomore Tanner Thurn had 41 yards on 10 carries and senior quarterback, Keaton Kelly added 6 runs for 14 yards. Kelly threw the ball just one time.
Defensively, the team had 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, led by sophomore Cody Fox with one sack and 9.5 tackles and senior Kirby Cook with a sack. Senior Carson James and junior Noah Walthart shared a sack. Senior Aiden Cook had 4 solo tackles.
1 2 3 4 T
Wapsie Valley 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan 0 6 0 6 12
“It is just a great feeling for these kids because it has been so long since EB was in the state semifinals,” continued Alden, “and this team, who most people had picked to finish last or second to last in our own district, is now 10-1 on the year and one of the top 4 teams in the state of Iowa trying to win 2 more games.”
Team unity seems to be at an all-time high as Coach Alden expresses, “The biggest thing that stands out about this team is they all love each other and nobody cares about who has the most yards or most tackles as all they care about is winning as a team,” said Alden, “They are a pretty laid back bunch of guys but also they are very competitive especially in practices, competing against each other and the coaches, it’s just a fun competitive atmosphere to be a part of.”
As noted earlier, the Bucs will face the top ranked West Hancock Eagles on Thursday morning.
This will be the fourth ranked team the Bucs have faced this season and Coach Alden says that West Hancock is like looking in a mirror. “We both do very similar thing on offense,” stated Alden.
This is a matchup of the top two running teams in Class A. West Hancock has rushed for 3519 yards while the Bucs have gained 3504 yards on the ground, and Coach Alden added that West Hancock is a very good football team who has been ranked all year as # 1.
In closing Coach Alden said, “We told our kids the other day we have been over to the dome so many times watching other teams play now we have that opportunity while others watch us and it is just an exciting time for our players, school and community to be a part of it.”
TALE OF THE TAPE:
EB WH
3504 Yds Rushing 3519
43 Touchdowns 57
6.8 Yds per carry 7.5
Adam Hackett leads Class A in rushing yards with 1723, while West Hancock’s senior fullback, Mathew Francis sits in second place in rushing yards with 1675. Hackett is also #4 in Class A in All Purpose yards with 1863. Francis is 2nd in Rushing Touchdowns with 25, while Hackett is #5 with 20.
Defensively in Class A, Hackett is #3 in Total Tackles with 85 and Cody Fox sits #2 in Total Sacks with 8. Keaton Kelly is #2 with 6 Interceptions.
This game will be a battle in the trenches as neither team throws the ball much; roughly 4 times a game. East Buchanan has thrown the ball 54 times, while West Hancock as thrown the ball 53 times. East Buchanan rushes the ball 46.8 times per game, while West Hancock rushes 42.8 times per game.