INDEPENDENCE – Homecoming activities kicked off Thursday for Independence with an afternoon school assembly filled with games and the announcement of the Homecoming Court and Queen and King Candidates.
The public is invited to the Homecoming Parade (Veteran’s Park to Lyle Leinbaugh Field) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Junior / Senior Powderpuff game will start at about 7 followed by a Community Pep Rally with the introduction of the Court and announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen.