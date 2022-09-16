Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ICSD 2022 Homecoming Court and Candidates

The Independence Homecoming Court and Candidates are (Front row, from left): Court Sophia Leon (9th), Reaghan Ressler (10th), Charlyze Martinson (11th); Queen Candidates: Karlee Fuelling, Callie Meyer, Emily Erdelt, Lauren Hamilton, and Natalie Doyle. Back row, from left): Cael Troutman (9th), Aaron Tanay (10th), Jameson Puffett (11th); King Candidates: Kaleb Penner, Brody Bevans, Korver Hupke, Carter Straw, and Mitch Johnson.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Homecoming activities kicked off Thursday for Independence with an afternoon school assembly filled with games and the announcement of the Homecoming Court and Queen and King Candidates.

The public is invited to the Homecoming Parade (Veteran’s Park to Lyle Leinbaugh Field) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Junior / Senior Powderpuff game will start at about 7 followed by a Community Pep Rally with the introduction of the Court and announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen.

Tags

Trending Food Videos