INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District Homecoming events are in full swing.
Thursday the school held an assembly where the Homecoming Court and candidates for King and Queen were announced. Homecoming Court included Sophia Leon (9th), Reaghan Ressler (10th), Charlyze Martinson (11th); Cael Troutman (9th), Aaron Tanay (10th), and Jameson Puffett (11th). Queen Candidates: Karlee Fuelling, Callie Meyer, Emily Erdelt, Lauren Hamilton, and Natalie Doyle. King Candidates are Kaleb Penner, Brody Bevans, Korver Hupke, Carter Straw, and Mitch Johnson.
On Sunday Student Council members, with the support of merchants, painted slogans on downtown windows.
Today, students participated in cleaning gravestones at Oakwood Cemetery as a community service project.
Tonight the Homecoming Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. with line up at Veteran’s Park traversing First Street West to Lyle Leinbaugh Field. The Junior / Senior Powderpuff game will start at about 7 followed by the Community Pep Rally with the introduction of the Court and announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen.
Friday night is a high school student tailgate at Mustang Way park at 6 p.m. followed by the Homecoming Football game at 7:30 p.m. with the Mustangs taking on the South Tama County Trojans.