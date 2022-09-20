Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District Homecoming events are in full swing.

Thursday the school held an assembly where the Homecoming Court and candidates for King and Queen were announced. Homecoming Court included Sophia Leon (9th), Reaghan Ressler (10th), Charlyze Martinson (11th); Cael Troutman (9th), Aaron Tanay (10th), and Jameson Puffett (11th). Queen Candidates: Karlee Fuelling, Callie Meyer, Emily Erdelt, Lauren Hamilton, and Natalie Doyle. King Candidates are Kaleb Penner, Brody Bevans, Korver Hupke, Carter Straw, and Mitch Johnson.

