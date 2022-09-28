Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson (15) with a touchdown pass in the second quarter, tying him for the school record for touchdown passes in a career (50).

 Photo by Charlie McCardle

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 24, 2022: The Mustangs 108th Homecoming game at Lyle Leinbaugh Field last Friday night saw a school record being broken and one record being tied as the Mustangs took care of business with an easy 56-6 win over the South Tama Trojans (1-4).

Senior Daniel Bass broke the PAT’s in a game record by an individual with 8. The previous was 6 set by Sean Geertsma in 2017 against Vinton-Shellsburg and Sawyer Wendling against Roland-Story in 2020.

