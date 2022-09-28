INDEPENDENCE – Friday, September 24, 2022: The Mustangs 108th Homecoming game at Lyle Leinbaugh Field last Friday night saw a school record being broken and one record being tied as the Mustangs took care of business with an easy 56-6 win over the South Tama Trojans (1-4).
Senior Daniel Bass broke the PAT’s in a game record by an individual with 8. The previous was 6 set by Sean Geertsma in 2017 against Vinton-Shellsburg and Sawyer Wendling against Roland-Story in 2020.
Senior quarterback Mitchell Johnson tied the school record for touchdown passes in a career (50), tying Logan Schmitt (2017-2019). Look for Johnson to shatter this record with 4 games left to play.
Also, junior Brady McDonald is set to break the school record for touchdown catches in a career. McDonald needs one touchdown catch to tie the record.
The Class 3A, No. 8-ranked (Associated Press) Independence Mustangs moved to 5-1 on the season, racking up 477 yards of total offense en route to a big homecoming win, and more importantly, a district win.
The Mustangs racked up 256 yards on the ground and added another 226 in the air. The defense was solid once again, giving up just 117 yards of total offense and forcing the Trojans into two turnovers.
Junior Trey Weber scored from 4 yards out early in the first quarter to put the Mustangs ahead 7-0. Just over 3 minutes later the Mustangs hit paydirt again on a 7-yard run by Mitchell Johnson. The Mustangs led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Independence would put this game away in the second quarter, scoring 4 times and taking a 42-0 lead into halftime. Johnson would hit senior Brady Kurt for a 14-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the quarter and four minutes later, Johnson would blast in from 2 yards out for a Mustangs 28-0 lead. With 2:46 to play in the half, Johnson hit a streaking Keelan Hoover for a 64-yard touchdown, then Johnson would strike again, finding junior Zach Sidles for a 29-yard score with just 24 seconds left to play in the first half.
Neither team would score in the 3rd quarter, but the South Tama Trojans would finally get on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:15 left to play. The score was 42-6.
Independence added two more scores later in the 4th frame when sophomores EJ Miller and AJ Kitner both had touchdown runs. Millers was a 13-yard run, while Kitner’s was a 30-yard score.
#15 Mitchell Johnson 9, 12, 192, 3, 0
#6 Drew Beatty 1, 2, 17, 0, 0
#2 EJ Miller 1, 2, 12, 0, 0
#22 Trey Weber 11, 85, 7.7, 1
#15 Mitchell Johnson 9, 60, 6.7, 2
#44 AJ Kitner 4, 38, 9.5, 1
#2 EJ Miller 4, 35, 8.8, 1
#6 Drew Beatty 3, 26, 8.7, 0
#23 Josh Beatty 1, 10, 10, 0
#12 Dylan Eisele 1, 2, 2, 0
#8 Keelan Hoover 1, 64, 64, 1
#24 Brady McDonald 5, 63, 12.6, 0
#5 Zach Sidles 1, 29, 29, 1
#22 Trey Weber 1, 22, 22, 0
#48 Cameron Roth 1, 17, 17, 0
#33 Brady Kurt 1, 14, 14, 1
#23 Josh Beatty 1, 12, 12, 0
Senior Tate Wood led a strong Mustangs defense with 10 tackles. Johnson had 6 while Cameron Roth added 4.
Independence will be tested this Friday night when they travel to Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1) for an important 3A District-3 Matchup.