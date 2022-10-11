INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Football Managers and Filming Team were recognized Friday as Honorary Captains before the varsity football game.
These individuals spend countless hours helping at practices and games throughout the season. Their role behind the scenes allows the Independence football team to prepare and perform during their practices and games. These individuals spend many hours helping to film practices and games, maintain equipment and hand out equipment, set-up and teardown the sideline for games at home and on the road, and many other roles they are asked to perform