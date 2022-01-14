WATERLOO – Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is currently accepting nominations for three elite individuals to be inducted as Laureates and one to be inducted as an Entrepreneur into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame. The event is to be held in October of 2022. Nominations for these prestigious awards will be accepted through Friday, March 25, 2022. Individuals inducted into the Business Hall of Fame are outstanding business leaders who have made significant contributions to the free enterprise system.
Nominations are made by members of the community then selected by an independent committee. The event is a black-tie gala held to recognize the honorees. Highlights of the evening will include video biographies of each laureate being honored. Individuals are encouraged to nominate business leaders who have accomplished significant business and personal goals while making the Cedar Valley a better place to live. These individuals:
- Made an IMPACT on their industry or organization
- Bestow INTEGRITY as an ethical business leader
- Are committed to bettering the COMMUNITY as a whole
- Display LEADERSHIP qualities, which allow them to be exemplary role models for all of us – especially the children of Eastern Iowa
- Exhibit an ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT in starting or significantly advancing local business
Nominees for the Entrepreneur Award must exemplify the above qualities, have started or purchased a business, and be a current or previous resident of the Cedar Falls or Waterloo area.
To obtain a nomination form please visit the event page at www.JAEasternIowa.org or e-mail edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org for a copy.
Junior Achievement helps young people recognize how their talents and abilities can create better lives for themselves and for those around them. The Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame honors Eastern Iowa (Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, and Grundy counties) businesspeople who have shown by example the importance of achieving a high level of success both personally and professionally. This event is also intended to encourage and inspire young people to become productive citizens by contributing to their communities.
Past Business Hall of Fame Laureates: W. Louis Beecher, Carl Bluedorn, T. Wayne Davis, R.J. McElroy, Harold Brock, Robert Buckmaster, Hary Slife, Richard H. Young, Dr. Russell S. Gerard II, Joan Poe, J.W. Maucker, Nicholas Sulentic, H.D. “Ike” Leighty, Frederick W. Mast, Helen Petersen-Drier, Harley A. Waldon, William H. Hinson, Bob McCoy, Roger P. Oleson, Herbert E. Williams, Robert P. Bradford, Robert J. Molinaro, LeRoy H. Redfern, Charles W. Shirey, Edward J. Gallagher, Jr., John Deery, Sr., Robert McKinstry, Lowell J. Walker, Max. E. Guernsey, Dr. Ross D. Christensen, Larry Kilgore, Dr. Robert Koob, Mark W. Baldwin, Gary and Becky Bertch, Robert W. Giertz, Louis W. Walker, David H. Buck, Donna L. Nelson, Jim Skarlis, Robert A. Young, Sr., Tunis E. Den Hartog, Camille S. Hogan, Clarence Schukei, Parke H. Behn, Ralph E. Emerson, Marvin & Helen Schumacher, Rick Young, Robert E. Fahr, Patrick Pinkston, Stephen W. Thorpe, James Mudd, Sr., Milton Roth, Jack & Irv Warren, Bob Hellman, Sr., Gene Leonhart, Van G. Miller, Hope C. Martin & Faye Dorothy Martin Anderson, Robert Petersen, Jean Trainor, Rose Lorenz, Tom Penaluna, Dee Vandeventer, Jim Mudd, II, David Peters, Steve Tscherter, Kevin R. Harberts, James Krieg, James E. Walsh Jr., Curtis & Betty Hollis, Sharon Juon, Josef M. Vich, Geoffrey C. Grimes, David L. Takes James B. Waterbury, Bob Beach, Robert M. Heaton, Stephen R. Jackson, David A. Braton, Mark J. Hanawalt, Daniel R. Waters, Pamela K. Delagardelle, John R. Martin, Thomas M. Porth, Robert J. Greenwood, Dr. James Kenyon, Milton J. Dakovich, Jim D. & Jodi L. Landau, and Jim Lind.
Past Young Entrepreneurs: Bryan Earnest, Jim Coloff, Darin Beck, Jack Nooren, Bill Bradford, W. David LeCompte, Brooks J. Martin, Jamie Wilson, Amy Wienands, Brent Dahlstrom, Chris Fereday, Natalie Brown, Wade Arnold, Andy Van Fleet, Adam C. Lewis, Marc J. Reifenrath, Cory W. Schmidt, Shaun Linderbaum, David Morgan, and Kyle Dehmlow.
For more information, visit www.JAEasternIowa.org.