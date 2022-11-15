Last Monday, I had the honor to preside over a funeral of a friend. He was a Veteran. He died on Veterans Day. At the cemetery, he was given military honors. It was cold last Monday but about eight or nine old, (just kidding), Veterans showed up to honor a comrade who had died. They were already waiting for us as we came out for the burial part of the service for this man. They stood in line several yards away from the group and when the casket of their fallen Veteran came out of the hearse, these men stood at attention. After my brief committal service was through, these fellow Veterans, (who probably could have been doing other things) aimed their rifles in the air and shot three times into the air. Then, still at attention, one of the men took out his bugle and in the brisk cold, the melody of “Taps” was played. Not a sound was heard other than the tune of taps being played.
At the end of these military honors, two young Marines, who stood at attention throughout the service, one at one end of the casket, the other at the other end, made their move. Calmly and methodically, these two men removed the American Flag that covered this Veteran’s casket and began slowly and religiously folded the flag lengthwise in half and again a second time folded the flag in half. It was now ready to be folded with the specific thirteen folds; a purpose for each fold. Facing each other while stretching this flag between them one began to slowly, methodically and perfectly fold the flag. It was folded to perfection. At the end of the thirteen folds, one of the soldiers took his time to make sure the flag was correctly folded to perfection. It was amazing to see these two soldiers perform this act of service for their deceased Veteran.