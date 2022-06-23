The tradition was started several years ago during the week of the Relay For Life event. And it has grown to each year, but this year it was turned into something that was really special. At First Presbyterian Church, some 100 Luminaria were displayed in Honor or in Memory of loved ones.
Songs throughout the service were songs from the heart such as “Precious Lord, Take My Hand”. It served to put our minds in a place of compassion and caring.
And a Liturgy by the American Cancer Society was read by several Elders who are cancer survivors.
Hearing the words “You Have Cancer” is almost deafening. At first there is shock; then there is survival. Your life instantly changes from the typical day-to-day-life you know, to an ever-changing schedule of doctor appointments, medicines, treatments, and surgeries. This is the life of a cancer patient.
“You are in remission” are the words a cancer survivor longs to hear. As a survivor, you ask yourself, “How long will this last”? How long until it comes back?” We have seen the survival rate climb year after year and with that our HOPE for a cure grows.
“I am sorry, there is nothing more we can do,” is a statement no one wants to hear. After struggling and fighting, some battles are lost. Through these battles, advances are made and memories live on. It is in honor and memory that we light these candles.
Then Pastor Maac read these words, “For those fighting this terrible disease we embrace you.”
And a white candle was lit.
And Pastor Maac read these words, “For those who have fought and won we honor you.”
And another white candle was lit.
And Pastor Maac read these words, “For those we have lost we remember you.”
And a Purple candle was lit.
What a very special day this was and we want to say Thank You to Pastor Maac and everyone who helped put this together and make it so special.
Donald Mumm, publicity, Relay For Life.