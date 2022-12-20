Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE, held another Craft Show in order to raise money for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.

The show was Saturday, Dec. 10 in the lower level of the church.

