INDEPENDENCE – Hope Wesleyan Church, 505 4th Avenue NE, held another Craft Show in order to raise money for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child.
The show was Saturday, Dec. 10 in the lower level of the church.
Among the participants were:
- Volunteer cookie bakers
- Pampered Chef
- Pastor Bob Solon with Operation Christmas Child information
- Crafty Creations (elissadodge12@yahoo.com)
- Crazy Good Meats (beefsticks2@outlook.com
- Allisa Rose Photography (allisa.gartin@yahoo.com)
- Bri Roen Photography (brittany.roen@gmail.com)
- Nerdy Kat Crafts (Katie Albright-Hansen)
