INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Junior 2nd-baseman Leah House was clutch at the plate on Wednesday night driving in 5 runs in the first game of the doubleheader to help the Mustangs win 11-2.
House hit her first career homerun in the 5th inning, a 3-run shot over the left field fence to give the Mustangs an 8-2 lead. House followed that up with a 2-run double in the 6th-inning.
Sophomore Addie Loughren also homered for the Mustangs. Her second career homerun on a solo shot to left field in the 2nd-inning. Loughren had a double and a single to go along with her homerun.
Senior Marleigh Louvar went 3 for 4 with a run batted in while senior Dakota Whitman doubled in two runs of her own.
The Mustangs banged out 15 hits and every Mustang starter had at least one hit.
Junior pitcher Allison Kleve was tremendous for the Mustangs going 7 strong innings and giving up just 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 11 batters, walking 5.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 2-3 2RUNS (2)2B BB ROE, Dakota Whitman 1-4 2RBI 2B, Marleigh Louvar 3-4 2RUNS RBI 3B, Emily Erdelt 1-3 BB FC, Allison Kleve 1-3 BB FC, Regan Reeg 2RUNS, Addie Loughren 3-4 2RUNS RBI 2B HR, Avery Wheelock RUN, Jordin Derr 1-4, Leah House 2-4 RUN 5RBI HR 2B SB, Natalie Doyle 1-4 RUN SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
VNTN 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 1
INDE 1 3 0 1 3 3 X 11 15 1
In game 2, the Mustangs kept their foot on the gas and blow out the Vikings by the score of 11-1.
Marleigh Louvar hit a 2-run homer in the 6th inning to make the score 9-1. Juniors Emily Erdelt and Allison Kleve each had 2 hits while Dakota Whitman and Jordin Derr doubled. Derr ended with 3 RBI in the game.
Freshman Liberty Brown had an outstanding performance in the circle for the Mustangs, giving up just 1 earned run on only 4 hits in 6 innings of work. Brown struck out 5 and walked 2.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 1-3 2RUNS BB FC, Dakota Whitman 1-4 RUN 2RBI 2B ROE FC, Marleigh Louvar 1-3 RUN 2RBI BB HR, Emily Erdelt 2-3 2RUNS RBI BB SB, Allison Kleve 2-4 RUN SB, Regan Reeg RUN, Addie Loughren 0-3 BB, Avery Wheelock RUN, Jordin Derr 1-3 3RBI 2B HBP, Leah House 1-3 2RUNS RBI HBP ROE, Natalie Doyle 0-2 RBI FC SAC
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
VNTN 0 0 0 0 0 1 X 1 4 2
INDE 0 0 1 5 0 5 X 11 9 1
The Mustangs move to 12-19 on the season and will be at Marion on Monday. Look for those games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.