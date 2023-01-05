A few years ago, I was approached by someone who was wrestling with a number of thorny questions about the spiritual life. I try to take everyone’s questions seriously and so I made a deal with them. I would answer one question a day for a week. Afterwards, they would at least be able to make an informed decision on the subjects instead of being left wandering in a foggy place of confusion.
As this new year begins, I realized my friend was not the only one asking these questions. So, I’m sharing with you what I shared with them about these important matters. The first question was, “How can one person create an entire universe? Who created Him?” Here’s how I answered the question:
Great question! And believe it or not, you’re not the first one to ask this question.
Science tells us there is overwhelming evidence that the world had a beginning. They call it the Big Bang and I’m sure the school system has mentioned that in your science classes. (There are some details we can quibble about but let’s not go there right now or we will miss the bigger picture).
There was a time when there was nothing. No time, no space, no matter, no order. In a word – There was nothing. Then, there was something – all the universe that we see and are still discovering today.
When you get right down to it, we only have 2 possibilities. 1) The universe is eternal or 2) It was created. Any honest scientist will admit the universe is not eternal – it had a beginning. Therefore, it must have been created.
Your question is, “How can one person create the whole universe? Who created him?” The one who created everything out of nothing would have to be:
- Spaceless because it created space
- Timeless because it created time
- Immaterial because it created matter
- Powerful because it created out of nothing
- Intelligent because the creation event and the universe was precisely designed
- Personal because it made a choice to convert a state of nothing into something (impersonal forces don’t make choices).
These are the same attributes of the God of the Bible. God is eternal. He had no beginning and has no end. No one created Him. He has always been and always will be.
Scientists refer to something known as the “Law of Causality” that basically means everything that comes to be must start from something. God did not “come to be.” No one made God. He is unmade. He is the “Uncaused Cause.” As an eternal being, God did not have a beginning, so he didn’t need a cause.
You will notice I did not cite a Bible verse in this explanation. I’m using logic and following the logic it leads to the conclusion that something outside of space, time and matter created all there is today.
Here’s one final thought on this. Dr. Robert Jastrow, an astronomer who, until his death, served as the director of the Mount Wilson Observatory, made this conclusion:
“Astronomers now find they have painted themselves into a corner because they have proven, by their own methods, that the world began abruptly in an act of creation to which you can trace the seeds of every star, every planet, every living thing in this cosmos and on the earth. And they have found that all this happened as a product of forces they cannot hope to discover. ... That there are what I or anyone would call supernatural forces at work is now, I think, a scientifically proven fact.” (Christianity Today, Aug. 6, 1982)
The subject of origins is a fundamental question we all have. If you would like to chat with me further on this issue, please feel free to reach out to me at pastor@hopewesleyan.org.