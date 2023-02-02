Human beings are needy people. There always seems to be something we need, whether it’s help with our schoolwork, problems with a friend, rescue from a bad situation, or wisdom in making decisions. Our list of needs is as long as the days of our lives. When my kids ask me for something, they are requesting the limited help I can give them. Sure, in many cases I can do more than they can on their own, but the fact is I am limited in my abilities, resources, and knowledge. My help is limited by my own capacities.
God, on the other hand is all-powerful, everywhere present, all-knowing, and good. God can do anything He wants to do. Since God is unlimited in his abilities, He is able to answer everyone’s prayers. Since He is not limited in power there is nothing too hard for him. Since He is not limited in knowledge there is nothing too difficult for God to understand. And since He is not limited by space or time, he is always present to hear and to help us.
The incredible thing is that this same God invites us to communicate with Him through what we call “Prayer.” Many people treat God as a cosmic waiter: I simply tell him what I want, and He will give it to me. It doesn’t take very long to find out prayer does not work that way.
While God hears and answers every prayer our struggle comes when God does not answer the way we want him to answer. There are three possible answers God could give to every prayer. Think of a stoplight that has a Red, Yellow, and Green light on it.
Sometimes we pray and God answers, “Yes” (Green Light). God always answers “Yes” when we pray for forgiveness, wisdom, and salvation. These types of prayers are more concerned with your eternal character than your temporary comfort.
Other times God answers, “No” (Red Light). These prayers are against God’s plan for us and would violate His will for our lives and His work in the world. For instance, a convict could pray God would bust them out of jail or that the lead witness would somehow die in order for the criminal to go free. If God did that it would violate His sense of justice and mercy.
But what about when God answers “Not Yet” when we pray (Yellow Light). The issue we have here is in the Timing of the answer. We want God to work right now and God, for reasons that often make no sense to us at the moment, chooses to wait. We are focused on the here and now while God sees the entire picture in light of eternity. We want the answers to show up immediately while God is working all things for our eternal good.
I’m learning that God chooses to answer prayer with very specific goals in mind. Some of these goals God seems to have are:
1) Will this answer help my child understand who I am?
2) Does this help my child develop a godly character?
3) Will this answer help others to place their faith in Me because of my love or simply because I performed a miracle in their friend’s life?
While we don’t want to admit it, God’s priorities are different than our priorities. In Isaiah 55 we read, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:8-9).
So, should we pray? Yes! But when we pray always keep in mind prayer is a request not an order. And whatever the answer we can be sure what God decides is best: even when we don’t understand it or like it.