Human beings are needy people. There always seems to be something we need, whether it’s help with our schoolwork, problems with a friend, rescue from a bad situation, or wisdom in making decisions. Our list of needs is as long as the days of our lives. When my kids ask me for something, they are requesting the limited help I can give them. Sure, in many cases I can do more than they can on their own, but the fact is I am limited in my abilities, resources, and knowledge. My help is limited by my own capacities.

God, on the other hand is all-powerful, everywhere present, all-knowing, and good. God can do anything He wants to do. Since God is unlimited in his abilities, He is able to answer everyone’s prayers. Since He is not limited in power there is nothing too hard for him. Since He is not limited in knowledge there is nothing too difficult for God to understand. And since He is not limited by space or time, he is always present to hear and to help us.

