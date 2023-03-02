On February 18, the Carter Center announced former U.S. President Jimmy Carter would stop regular medical treatments and enter the local hospice program.
Carter was treated for metastatic brain cancer in 2015 and in 2019 he had a fall which resulted in several health scares. He underwent brain surgery that year to remove pressure.
At 98 and facing further treatments, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”
According to Stephanie Abel-Hohenzy of Cedar Valley Hospice there are a few misconceptions about hospice care. Enrolling in hospice does not mean you are giving up.
Hospice care is a different kind of health care. Whereas curative care works at trying to treat a disease, hospice care focuses on controlling the symptoms of a disease to promote comfort and a better quality of life.
“One of the comments we consistently hear from our families is, We only wish we had called Cedar Valley Hospice sooner so we could have had the benefits of the exceptional care and support for longer’,” said Abel-Hohenzy.
Hospice care is not only for cancer patients. Hospice services are offered to anyone with a terminal illness and a life expectancy of six months or less. This includes ALS, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, neurological or renal diseases, chronic lung disease, and other late-stage organ diseases, as well as cancer.
“The stigma surrounding hospice (that it’s only for those imminently dying) is false,” said Abel-Hohenzy. “We have had people receiving care and support for over 2 years before. Often, it happens that people choose hospice care and their quality of life improves that it reduces their stress level and thus extends their lifespan. Some have even graduated from the program and go on to our ‘palliative care’ program, which is for those with a serious illness, who aren’t hospice eligible at the time.”
Hospice is not a place, but a home health service that comes to the patient. With Cedar Valley Hospice, 96% of the patients receive care in their own homes or a residential facility.
Enrolling in hospice does not mean you have to leave your current doctor. When enrolled in hospice, a patient’s primary care doctor works closely with the hospice team an communicates with them regularly.
Those wishing to volunteer at Cedar Valley Hospice have many different roles they can fill, all of which help patients and their family members through a difficult time in their lives. including patient and family support, grief support, working with children (Eucalyptus Tree program), helping at the Hospice Home, or volunteering in other ways. Volunteers at Cedar Valley Hospice have certain requirements they must adhere to, including being a good listener, accepting of other people’s spiritual beliefs or backgrounds, confidentiality, committing to training, and at least one year of service.
If you are interested in volunteering with Cedar Valley Hospice read more about the volunteer responsibilities or fill out an application online at cvhospice.org