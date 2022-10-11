Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As a leading advocate for lowering drug prices in the Senate, I’ve hauled Big Pharma and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) executives before Congress, led a two-year bipartisan investigation into insulin price gouging and advanced bipartisan reforms to lower the cost of insulin and many other prescription drugs.

In the past few years, bipartisan legislation I’ve championed into law has saved taxpayers $9.6 billion. Despite opposition from Big Pharma, I’m leading the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, a comprehensive and bipartisan drug pricing bill that would save taxpayers $95 billion and seniors $72 billion. It caps pharmaceutical drug increases at inflation, lowers out-of-pocket costs and holds the drug industry accountable.

