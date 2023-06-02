Well, it’s here. School’s out! The sun is shining. The fish are biting. Vacation is calling. Yes, it’s summertime! Technically, summer does not begin until June 21 but after a long winter here in Iowa, we’ve decided to start the season on June 1. If you’re anything like me, your calendar is filing up quickly with exciting getaways and refreshing times with family and friends.
I must warn you, though, that summer can be hazardous to your spiritual health. If you’re not careful, all the extra activities and events can subtly squeeze the Lord out of your plans until you find it’s been days since you took time to pray, weeks since you’ve worshipped with other believers, and even a few months since you’ve really grown in your walk with Christ. What’s a person to do?
The secret of making this a spiritually super summer is in the planning. The Lord tells us, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven…” (Ecclesiastes 3:1). God is giving you this amazing time of the year we call summer. He really wants you to enjoy it. But as we’ve found out so often, the only times we really enjoy are the times we enjoy with the Lord at our side, directing our steps. Here’s some ways you can plan your time to make this summer spiritually fulfilling:
1) A Time for Reading. Make a list of books you want to read. Stop by the bookstore or library and pick up your copies today. Maybe you want to read a book a month or dive into a devotional book. Some may focus on one book of the Bible during this time. I have a number of books I plan to enjoy in a shady spot under a tree.
2) A Time for Praying. Sometimes it’s a challenge to pray when we’re sleeping in a different place, rushing off on a road-trip, or getting an early start on that journey to Grandma’s house. Anticipate these interruptions in your schedule and plan accordingly. I know of some people who pray during red lights or while waiting in lines. Why not? Also, you can modify your prayer life to focus on those people or events that are causing the changes in your schedule. Don’t sweat this – enjoy this. But don’t forget to pray.
3) A Time to Worship. Let’s face it. There will be times this summer when you will not be able to attend church. I understand that. In fact, there will be a time or two when I will not be there! I do challenge you to be part of the 10/13 Club. That is, making a commitment to be present for 10 out of the 13 Sundays this summer at church. If you’re gone, bring a bulletin back with you and tell of your experience in a different church. Take notes and share your insights with others.
4) A Time of Knowing. Summer is a great time for you to spend more time with family and friends. Get to know each other better over hamburgers on the grill. Make some homemade ice cream and share it with your neighbor. Invite those new folks at church to share some s’mores over a campfire in your back yard.
5) A Time of Discovery. Sure, you can discover new places to go this summer and maybe even discover new adventures. But the most important discovery you will ever make is in a relationship with Jesus Christ. If you do not know for certain that Jesus is your Savior and Lord, I pray that this summer will be the time when you make the greatest discovery of all. Let me know if you have any questions on how you can meet Jesus. Feel free to email me your questions at pastor@hopewesleyan.org. I would be honored to help you take the next step in your spiritual journey. Have a good and godly summer.