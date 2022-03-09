INDEPENDENCE – Independence Mustangs senior Kellen Howard — son of John and Duana Howard – signed on the dotted line and will continue his education and athletic career at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. Howard will play golf at Loras for Head Golf Coach Cole Sondegroth.
Loras and Iowa State were the only two schools that Kellen considered. He says that he chose Loras for a few reasons. “I chose Loras because of the small, friendly atmosphere and the fact Loras is one of very few smaller colleges in Iowa with an engineering program,” said Howard, “In addition, I chose Loras to further my golf career.”
Other sports Howard has participated in during his 4 years of high school include golf, basketball, and football. Howard has lettered in golf and football.
Golf is Howard’s most productive sport as he continues to improve through local tournaments sponsored by the Waterloo Junior Golf Association (WJGA). Howard has also put in countless hours on the driving range working with local golf professional Chris Black.
Academic accolades include National Honor Society and Silver Cord. Howard is set to be co-valedictorian for the Class of 2022 with a 4.0 GPA. This past fall, Howard was named to the Iowa Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team. He has also earned Academic All-District in every sport he has participated in during his junior and senior years.
Obviously, Howard would not be in the situation he is in today without the people who have had positive influence in his life.
“Ryan Ruffcorn, head boys’ golf coach, has helped me with my mental approach on the golf course and taught me some other things about life. Brain Loughran, assistant football coach, helped me fully understand the meaning of work to be successful,” added Howard.
Howard’s favorite memory of his high school athletic career was actually football related.
“My favorite memory is helping the football team last fall reach the quarterfinals of the IHSAA playoffs. I was so proud to start five games for the best football team in Independence history,” said Howard.
“I am looking forward to my senior golf season,” added Howard, “Hopefully, we can be back-to-back WaMaC West Champions and compete for a state tournament berth. Go Mustangs!”
