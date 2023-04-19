INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence.
To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972.
Registration must be done online at www.gooutdoorsiowa.com and Click on Events and Hunter Education Certification classes and search for May 10, 2023 Buchanan County Wildlife Association
On Saturday, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch.
Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.