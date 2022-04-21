INDEPENDENCE – Hunter safety classes are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, May11 and 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Buchanan County Wildlife, 2552 Pine Creek Avenue, Independence. Class size is limited to 60 people.
To purchase an Iowa hunting license, you must have a certificate showing you have completed a hunter education course. The minimum age for certification is 12 years. The class is mandatory for hunters born after January 1, 1972.
Registration must be done online at www.iowadnr.gov. Click on Find a Hunter Education Course and search for May 11, 2022, Buchanan County Wildlife Association.
On Saturday, May 14, the training will be outside most of the day. Dress for the weather – rain or shine. Bring a lunch.
Contact Ken Aarhus at 319-327-0141 for more information.