DES MOINES — The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and the Iowa Football Coaches Association have announced their 2022 all-state football teams.
Dozens of sports writers and coaches from across the state met either in-person at Dowling Catholic High School or over Zoom to select this year’s teams.
The Independence Mustangs had two selected to the 3A All-State team. Seniors Korver Hupke and Mitchell Johnson were both selected to the 1st-Team. Hupke was selected as an Offensive Lineman while Johnson was voted in as a Linebacker.
MUSTANGS LAND SEVERAL ON ALL-DISTRICT TEAMS
JOHNSON AND HUPKE DISTRICT POY
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs were District Champions, and the outstanding year has shown in the selections of the All-District team.
Independence lands 12 on the 1st Team and 4 more on the 2nd Team. Quarterback Mitchell Johnson (sr) and Defensive Lineman Korver Hupke (sr) have been named District 3A-3 Players of the year – Johnson on the offensive side and Hupke on the defensive side.
1st Team: Mitchell Johnson (sr), Korver Hupke (sr), Danny Bass (sr), Aiden Bernard (so), Keelan Hoover (sr), Luke Johnson (jr), Quentin Krogmann (sr), Brady Kurt (so), Brady McDonald (jr), Kolby Sebetka (sr), Trey Weber (jr), and Tate Wood (so).
2nd Team: Josh Beatty (jr), Dylan Eisele (so), EJ Miller (so), and Zach Sidles (jr).
Along with the player accolades, the Independence Coaching Staff was named Coaching Staff of the Year in District 3A-3.