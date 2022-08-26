Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IACT

INDEPENDENCE – IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) will be holding open auditions on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 at The First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This is a cold reading, so no need to prepare anything beforehand.

All experience levels of actors ages 18 and up are welcome to audition. There are many roles in three one-act plays to fill.

