INDEPENDENCE – IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) will be holding open auditions on Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 at The First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. This is a cold reading, so no need to prepare anything beforehand.
All experience levels of actors ages 18 and up are welcome to audition. There are many roles in three one-act plays to fill.
- “Bob’s Date” — Written by John Shanahan. Directed by Alan Bowers. It is a comedy involving five men and two women.
- “Marriage ... After Death” — Written by Roy C. Booth and Abbey Ferrier. Directed by Janet Weber. It is a dark comedy involving one man, and two women characters.
- “Don’t Play Games with Me” — written by Matt Thompson. Directed by Ben Collison. It is a comedy involving one to two men, and three to four women characters.
IACT’s Fall Performance dates are: November 10, 11, 12, and 13.
Further details may be found on the Independence Area Community Theater Facebook page.