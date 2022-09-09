INDEPENDENCE – IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) recently held auditions for their fall performances.
Performance dates have been changed to November 17, 18, 19, and 20.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 9, 2022 @ 5:29 pm
INDEPENDENCE – IACT (Independence Area Community Theater) recently held auditions for their fall performances.
Performance dates have been changed to November 17, 18, 19, and 20.
The actors are preparing to present:
- “Bob’s Date” – A comedy written by John Shanahan. It will be directed by Alan Bowers.
- “Marriage ... After Death” — A dark comedy written by Roy C. Booth and Abbey Ferrier. It will be directed by Janet Weber.
- “Don’t Play Games with Me” – Another comedy written by Matt Thompson. It will be directed by Ben Collison.
Further details may be found on the Independence Area Community Theater Facebook page.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.