INDEPENDENCE – Independence Area Community Theater (IACT) is presenting the children’s play “Sudserella” The first performance will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The second will be a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Both live performances will run approximately 45 minutes, and will be at the First United Methodist Church, 313 2nd Street SE, on the Fellowship Hall stage in the lower level.
Written and directed by IACT member Ruth Crowell, Sudserella, is a rags to riches reality play. It begins with a girl named Ella, who is nicknamed, Sudserella, due to her non-stop chore of doing the dishes, which creates many suds. She has the kindest and purest of hearts. Sudserella lives in a cruel world with three evil stepsisters, and an evil stepmother who are out to ruin Ella’s life. Ella’s reality goes from lame to awesome sauce when popular TV show host Oprah Winney gives her an “Oprah’s Favorite Thing Giveaway.” The giveaway turns out to be an all-expenses paid trip to the ever popular “The Most Eligible Bachelor Show” and she receives some custom-made fancy kicks (shoes). After the show, the bachelor wants to present Ella with the rose, but can’t find her. All he has is one of her kicks. Guess what happens next! Will the bachelor ever find his kind and pure of heart Ella? Come on out to see all the funny and entertaining scenes.
It is a live and fun-filled educational performance and teaches that real beauty comes from having a kind and pure heart. It doesn’t come from physical beauty, skills, or possessions.
Refreshments will be provided. Admission will be a donation to IACT, so they can continue to produce important and meaningful educational plays for the children in the community and for the community public to learn and be entertained.