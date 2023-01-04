130 pounds: 4th-Destiny Krum (EB)
135 pounds: 2nd-Dakota Whitman (INDEE)
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:45 am
130 pounds: 4th-Destiny Krum (EB)
135 pounds: 2nd-Dakota Whitman (INDEE)
140 pounds: 7th-Andelyn Cabalka (EB)
145 pounds: 8th-Tayla Stiefel (EB)
155 pounds: 3rd-Keeley Kehrli (EB)
170 pounds: 8th-Brooklyn Graham (EB)
190 pounds: 4th-Rachel Eddy (INDEE)
190 pounds: 9th-Alyson Krum (EB)
