Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – In a 200 to 217 unofficial ballot count the Independence Community School District PPEL Public Measure was voted down on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, reported there are 5,695 registered voters in ICSD (within Buchanan County) and only 7.34 percent voted. The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will canvass and certify the election at the Monday morning meeting.

Tags

Trending Food Videos