INDEPENDENCE – In a 200 to 217 unofficial ballot count the Independence Community School District PPEL Public Measure was voted down on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, reported there are 5,695 registered voters in ICSD (within Buchanan County) and only 7.34 percent voted. The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors will canvass and certify the election at the Monday morning meeting.
The resolution on the ballot was to authorize ICSD to levy annually for 10 years “a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $0.67 per one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.”
The current combined voter-approved and board-approved levies generate $383,655 annually. The proposed voter-approved levy combined with the board-approved option was estimated to create approximately $526,655 annually. Future plans for the PPEL funds included:
- Playground repairs and improvements
- Water drainage on campus
- Video Cameras / Security
- Bus/Transportation purchases
Unless the new PPEL levy is approved these and other projects may need to be delayed or paid for out of the District’s share of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds.
The ICSD Board of Directors will hold their next regular meeting Monday, Sept. 19 and have an opportunity to discuss next steps.
The current voter-approved physical plant and equipment levy authorization expires June 30, 2023. Iowa law allows the next Special School Election to be March 7, 2023.