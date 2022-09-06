Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) Physical Plant and Equipment (PPEL) levy vote is coming up Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Superintendent Russell Reiter has announced a public forum to discuss PPEL will be held tonight, Wednesday, Sept.7, at 7 p.m. in the Independence Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.

