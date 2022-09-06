INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) Physical Plant and Equipment (PPEL) levy vote is coming up Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Superintendent Russell Reiter has announced a public forum to discuss PPEL will be held tonight, Wednesday, Sept.7, at 7 p.m. in the Independence Jr/Sr High School Auditorium.
As a reminder there are currently two approved PPELs in place helping ICSD. One is board approved for $0.33 which creates $173,433 for the district. The second PPEL that has been approved is the $0.40 voter-approved which creates $210,222 for the district.
The current voter approved PPEL is what the school district is proposing to change. This would increase by $0.27 from $0.40 to $0.67 creating a total PPEL of a flat dollar. Budget would be able to incease to 470,886.
If the measure passes it will become effective July 1, 2023.
According to the District, “without the PPEL funds many things that keep the District running would need to be paid for out of the District’s share of the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds. This could mean delaying maintenance and improvements projects for school facilities.”
Kris Wilgenbusch, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, earlier stated in a press release that all voters of the Independence Community School District within Buchanan County will vote at the Falcon Civic Center– 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence. The poll will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Ave. NE, Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through September 12. Offie hours will be extended Monday, Sept. 12 until 5 p.m. for voting.
PPEL was first enacted in 1989 by the Iowa Legislature and implemented in FY 1992. It is a tax that school districts can ask their community members to pay to help defray specific costs associated with buildings, grounds, roof repairs, equipment like AC heating, and transportation like buses and vans.
According to the District, “275 of 327 school districts in Iowa (84 percent) have a voted PPEL. The Average Voted PPEL tax rate statewide is $0.90. the Median Voted PPEL tax rate in the state is $1 and the Maximum is$1.34.”
Superintendent Reiter stated earlier the current tax rate for the district has dropped from $16.61 to $13.39 over the past six years.
“Our Goal is to ‘not’ increase the overall tax rate but to continue our steady decrease,” he said.