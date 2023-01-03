Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Semi in Otter Creek

Semi in Otter Creek near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue.

 Courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office

HAZLETON – As reported in a Tuesday morning press release from Deputy Cory Hartmann of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident (MVA) near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue occurred.

“According to the preliminary investigation, a loaded semi was traveling westbound on 150th Street when the driver lost control on the icy roadway,” stated the report. “The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue and went over the side, coming to rest in the water below. The driver was assisted out of his vehicle and treated by Emergency Medical Services, and is expected to have sustained only minor injuries.”

