HAZLETON – As reported in a Tuesday morning press release from Deputy Cory Hartmann of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident (MVA) near 150th Street and Indiana Avenue occurred.
“According to the preliminary investigation, a loaded semi was traveling westbound on 150th Street when the driver lost control on the icy roadway,” stated the report. “The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue and went over the side, coming to rest in the water below. The driver was assisted out of his vehicle and treated by Emergency Medical Services, and is expected to have sustained only minor injuries.”
To allow for recovery and cleanup operations 150th Street was closed for several hours between Indiana Avenue and Grant Avenue. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Hazleton Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Buchanan County Emergency Management and Buchanan County Secondary Roads were all on scene.
Do This When You Plan to Travel
According to National Center for Environmental Health be aware of current and forecast weather conditions when you travel.
- Avoid non-essential travel when the National Weather Service has issued advisories.
- If you must travel, inform a friend or relative of your proposed route and expected time of arrival.
- Follow these safety rules if you become stranded in your vehicle.
- Make your vehicle visible to rescuers. Tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna, raise the hood (if it is not snowing), and turn on the inside overhead lights (when your engine is running).
- Move anything you need from the trunk into the passenger area. Stay with your vehicle unless safety is no more than 100 yards away.
- Keep your body warm. Wrap your entire body, including your head, in extra clothing, blankets, or newspapers. Huddle with other people if you can.
- Stay awake and stay moving. You will be less vulnerable to cold-related health problems. As you sit, keep moving your arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer.
- Run the motor (and heater) for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let in air. Make sure that snow is not blocking the exhaust pipe—this will reduce the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
Be ready to check on family and neighbors who are especially at risk from cold weather hazards: young children, older adults, and the chronically ill.
If you have pets, bring them inside. If you cannot bring them inside, provide adequate, warm shelter and unfrozen water to drink.
No one can stop the onset of winter. However, if you follow these suggestions, you will be ready for it when it comes.
Be sure to visit CDC’s Winter Weather webpage, under www.cdc.gov, for more winter weather safety tips.