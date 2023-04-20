Did you hear the one about the news reporter who heard about a man who had been going to the Wailing Wall to pray twice a day for a long time? The reporter decided to interview the man and asked the man how long he had been coming to the wall to pray. The man replied, “for over 20 years.” The reporter then asked, “What do you pray for?” The man replied, “I pray for world peace and that our children will grow up in safety and friendship.” The reporter asked, “how do you feel after doing this for over 20 years?” The man replied, “like I’m talking to a wall.”
Have you ever felt that way about your prayers? I know I have. I also know that when I felt that way, I was frustrated with prayer and ready to throw the towel in on it, concluding it was a waste of time. Fortunately, I saw some things in the Word of God that helped me immeasurably.
One of the most important things I discovered about prayer is to base my requests upon the Word of God. In Colossians 3, Paul gave some sage advice about life in general and prayer in particular when he said, “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly...” (v.16)
Let me ask you a question, what does it mean to dwell in you richly? The word “rich” usually carries the idea of a full supply or an abundance. How can you tell if the Word of God is dwelling in your richly? I think of it like a new tube of toothpaste. Take the cap off and touch it anywhere and toothpaste comes out. When life squeezes you with problems or difficulties what comes out of you?
Another nugget I discovered from the Word of God about prayer is that when I base my prayers on the Word, I am in essence praying the will of God. God’s Word is a revelation to us of his will. Since I am praying the will of God there is no need for me to include the phrase, “if it be thy will” in my prayers.
Some may object to this, saying that Jesus prayed, “if it be thy will” so, shouldn’t we? Jesus did pray this way. He prayed this just prior to his arrest and crucifixion. Matthew records this account by saying, “He went on a little farther and bowed with his face to the ground, praying, ‘My Father! If it is possible, let this cup of suffering be taken away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine.’” (v.39 NLT)
As we dig a little deeper into what and how Jesus prayed, we discover that he prayed this way only once. This was not a part of his routine prayer. He didn’t pray this to DETERMINE the will of God because he was fully aware of the agony that was before him. He prayed this way because his will DIFFERED from God’s will.
T.J. McCrossan was a pastor, author, Bible teacher and highly respected Greek and Hebrew scholar who taught in the Manitoba University, Manitoba, Canada. In his book Bodily Healing and the Atonement about praying with the phrase, “if it be thy will” says, “When we pray for a very sick person and ask God to heal him, if it be His will, we virtually say, ‘Lord, I do not know whether You desire to heal this person or let him die, but whatever You do, Lord, will please me, so do not let my request to have him live make any difference to You whatsoever.’ Such a prayer as this reveal’s fatalism, not faith.”
Friend, let me encourage you to base your prayers on the Word of God. As you do, your prayers will shift from feeling like you are talking to a wall into a realization that you are working with God to accomplish his plan and purpose on the earth.