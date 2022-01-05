Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

NOTE: This release is being distributed on behalf of the Iowa Football Coaches Association.

Criteria for nomination and selection:

  • Player must be a senior starter.
  • Player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year.
  • Player must be involved in other extra-curricular activities.
  • The Head Coach must recommend the player.

AREA STUDENTS:

Class 3A

Marcus Beatty, Independence

Teegan McEnany , Independence

Kellen Howard, Independence

Keegan Schmitt, Independence

Class A

Kirby Cook, East Buchanan

Louis Hamlett, Starmont

Jacob Goedken, Starmont

Garrett Waterhouse, Starmont

Tags

Trending Food Videos