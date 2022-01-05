NOTE: This release is being distributed on behalf of the Iowa Football Coaches Association.
Criteria for nomination and selection:
- Player must be a senior starter.
- Player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year.
- Player must be involved in other extra-curricular activities.
- The Head Coach must recommend the player.
AREA STUDENTS:
Class 3A
Marcus Beatty, Independence
Teegan McEnany , Independence
Kellen Howard, Independence
Keegan Schmitt, Independence
Class A
Kirby Cook, East Buchanan
Louis Hamlett, Starmont
Jacob Goedken, Starmont
Garrett Waterhouse, Starmont