INDEPENDENCE – Independence Firefighters and volunteers collected funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill the Boot campaign on Friday, August 26.

They were stationed at Fareway, Walmart, and at the corner of Highway 150 and First Street East by Kwik Star and First Street Deli,

