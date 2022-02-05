BOONE – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the postseason brackets for girls basketball, which starts on February 10th.
The Jesup J-Hawks have received the #1-seed and will play the winner of Hudson & Columbus Catholic on February 15th in Jesup. Jesup has beaten Hudson (48-28) and will play Columbus Catholic next week in the final regular season game.
East Buchanan received the #2-seed (North Linn got the #1-seed) and will play Edgewood-Colesburg in the first round on February 10th. The Buccaneers have beaten Edgewood-Colesburg twice (61-27, 74-39). If/when they win, they would play the winner of Central City/West Central.
Independence received a #5-seed and will travel to Mount Vernon on February 12th. The Mustangs have played Mount Vernon once and lost by the score of 60-40.