INDEPENDENCE – The historic Illinois Central depot opens once again for the 2023 summer tourist season on Thursday, June 1. Hours will be Thursday through Sunday from noon to 4:00pm or by special appointment for group tours. The depot is both a railroad museum and a tourism information bureau. Guests can explore the passenger waiting room, ticket agent’s office, and baggage areas of an architecturally designed depot or climb aboard an actual train engine and caboose. They can also learn about all that Buchanan County has to offer both tourists and locals in the way of places to visit, things to do, and where to shop, dine, or stay.
The Illinois Central Depot was built in 1892 to accommodate the many visitors coming by train for harness racing at the nationally known Rush Park Race Track. It continued to provide passenger services to Chicago and points west into the 1970s. In 1995, a group of dedicated citizens purchased it from the railroad and moved it from its original site along the tracks to its current location. It was restored and now functions as the headquarters for Buchanan County Tourism as well as showcasing a slice of railroad history.
Currently, volunteers staff the depot while the business office is located downtown in the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce/Buchanan County Economic Development building. If you would like to volunteer to help keep the depot open OR if you would like to schedule a group visit, email director@travelbuchanan.com or call 319-334-3439.