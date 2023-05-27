Baker Tilly US, LLC has released an audit of the Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications Utilities for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Utilities’ revenues totaled $12,450,035 for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.0% from the prior year. The receipts included $12,369,144 in charges for services, $79,740 in miscellaneous operating revenues, $41,276 of interest on investments, and ($40,125) in other non-operating revenues.
Expenses for Utilities’ operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $11,668,373, a 2.4% increase from the prior year. Expenses included $5,959,510 for purchased power and transmission expenses, $2,380,374 in cable and internet expenses, $1,451,288 in administration and general expenses and $63,800 for benefits to the community and city.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the Utilities’ office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.