In The Country Garden and Gifts in Independence will be holding an event called “Hosta and Dessert Social” on July 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is the 15th year for the event, says Josh Spece, the shop’s co-owner.
The shop is best known for its colorful and unique hostas.
“There are thousands of varieties and a lot of people near or in Independence collect them,” Spece said of the pretty perennials. “Their whole gardens are just different kinds of hostas.”
Spece graduated from Independence High School in 1998, and from Hawkeye Community College in 2000, where he earned an associate’s degree in horticulture.
Spece attributes his love of plants, and especially hostas, to his grandmother.
“Flowers bloom and then die,” said Spece. “Hostas come in all different colors and stay so much longer. They are also easy to grow, once they are established you don’t have to mess with them, they are very low maintenance.”
The social has become an annual event for the shop, said Spece.
It is a fun day to shop hostas, talk about and see hostas.
“We have some new varieties of hostas available this year,” said Spece. “We will also have games, prizes, and of course desserts.”
Along with the hostas and desserts, the shop has also recruited a guest speaker for the event, Bob Solberg.
A botanist out of North Carolina, Solberg specializes in hybridizing hostas and creating new species. Solberg then sells to other nurseries.
Solberg will be giving a presentation called growing tips buying tips and when the hosta bug bites, said Spece.
This year’s presentation by Solberg will be catered by the Barbeque Bunch.
“It is a day of hostas friends and food, it is a lot of fun,” said Spece.
Spece asks if people plan on coming for the guest speaker and catered lunch, to RSVP at the In The Country Garden and Gifts website.