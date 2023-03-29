April will be a special month in the sky. Although Jupiter has dropped too close to the Sun to be seen in the evening sky, it will be replaced by Mercury. The fast-moving planet will be visible during the first two weeks of the month low in the western sky. It will reach its highest point, which is its highest for the year, on April 11 when it should be easy to spot. It will be the only bright “star” in that part of the sky, but if you have trouble finding it, look far below brilliant Venus and a little to its right.
Venus will also be putting on a show during early April. Early in the month it will move ever closer to the beautiful Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster. It will pass the Pleiades on the evenings of April 9-11 when it will be only a finger width at arm’s length from the cluster. This should be quite a sight. Use binoculars to tease out the dimmer stars of the Pleiades. They represent the daughters of the titan Atlas and Pleione, a sea nymph, and are in the constellation Taurus (the Bull).
Mars has faded to be no brighter than a bright star. However, it will be easy to spot high in the southern sky as its orbital motion takes it through the constellation Gemini (the Twins). It will be westward of, or below, bright Castor and Pollux who represent the heads of the twins. It should be interesting to watch during April as Mars steadily moves closer to them.
The last planet in the sky will be Saturn that has moved behind the Sun from our perspective. It will be low in the east rising about an hour before the Sun. During April, it will climb ever higher in the sky.
Meanwhile, the constellation Leo (the Lion), which came into the eastern sky during March, will be horizontal high in the southern sky during April. It can be found by using the “pointer” stars at the front of the Big Dipper’s bowl. They point from the open part of the bowl northward to the North Star, but they also point from the bottom of the bowl southward to Leo that does resemble a crouching lion. Its right, or westward, part looks like a backwards question mark with the bright star Regulus forming the dot at the bottom. Regulus represents the lion’s front leg (or heart), and the upper parts of the backwards question mark represent his chest, mane, and head. There is then a gap to the left, or eastward, where there is a right triangle that represents his hindquarters. The tip of the triangle is the moderately bright star, Denebola, that represents the lion’s tail. In Greek mythology, Leo was the Nemean lion that fell from the Moon and ravaged the countryside until it was killed by Hercules as the first of his 12 labors. To the Romans, it represented Bacchus, god of wine, who often dressed in a lion skin.
Highlights
Apr. 1 The Moon will be close above Regulus, the star that represents the front leg (or heart) of Leo (the Lion).
Apr. 9 The full Moon will climb into good view at about 9:00 above Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden). On the 10th, the Moon will follow Spica into the sky.
Apr. l0 Brilliant Venus will be at its closest to the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster as it passes to their left.
Apr. l1 Mercury will be at his highest point for the year. Look low in the western sky about 30-45 minutes after sunset.
Apr. 22 The crescent Moon will be in the middle of brilliant Venus to its upper left, bright Aldebaran to its left, and the Pleiades (or Seven Sisters) open star cluster to its lower right, all in Taurus (the Bull). On the 23rd, the Moon will be above or to the upper left of Venus.
Apr. 25 The Moon will be close to the upper right of Mars. They will be farther below Castor and Pollux, the bright twin stars of Gemini (the Twins).
Apr. 26 The Moon will be to the upper left of Pollux and farther to the upper left of Castor in Gemini (the Twins).
Apr. 28 The Moon will be to the upper right of Regulus, the brightest star of Leo (the Lion). On the 29th, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the upper left of Regulus.