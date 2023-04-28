May will be a very interesting month, highlighted by the motions of the Moon and planets. Also, two constellations of the zodiac will be well placed for viewing. Leading the way will be Leo (the Lion) that does resemble a crouching Lion, and following close behind will be Virgo (the Maiden) that for people with more imagination than me see that Virgo’s dim stars form a female image. To help find these constellations, the Moon will be near Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, on May 3 and will move past both constellations from May 25th to the 31st. Interestingly, Virgo is the only constellation of the Zodiac that represents a woman. In Greek mythology, she is most often associated with Demeter, the goddess of agriculture and the mother of Persephone. When Hades took Persephone to the underworld, Demeter was grief stricken and neglected her duties. As a result, all Earth’s crops started to wither and die. To save the world, Zeus ordered Hades to release Persephone for nine months each year when crops live, but she must return to the underworld for three months and the vegetation dies.
Also, during May Saturn will be visible to early risers just south of straight east in a dim part of the sky. To help you find it, the crescent Moon will be nearby on the morning of May 13. In the evening sky, Mars will continue to close in on Castor and Pollux, the bright twin stars in Gemini (the Twins). For several evenings centered on May 15, Mars will pass to their left (or southward) and will form a nearly evenly-spaced, straight line with them. Mars will be dimmer than the twin stars, but it should be unmistakable by its orangish color.
As Mars in its eastward orbit leaves Gemini, it will be followed by brilliant Venus. Although faster Venus will be getting steadily closer to Mars, it will not quite catch Mars before it starts to drop back towards the Sun. During May, Venus also will close in on Castor and Pollux. By the end of the month, it will take the place of Mars and be in line with the twin stars.
Castor and Pollux represent the heads of their namesake twins, and a couple of straggly lines of dim stars that reach almost to Orion (the Hunter) forms their bodies. Castor and Pollux are the only two close-together bright stars in the northern hemisphere. However, if you look at them closely or with binoculars, you should see that they are not identical twins. Pollux is a slightly brighter star. That is because Zeus was his father, so he was immortal. Castor had a human father and was mortal. When Castor was killed in battle, Pollux was greatly grieved and pleaded with Zeus to restore Castor to life. Zeus agreed the they could share Pollux’s immortality, so they spend half of the time in the sky and half of the time with the dead in the underworld. Both stars are noteworthy. Pollux is an orangish giant star that is reaching the end of its life. Castor is a hotter blueish-white star that is actually six stars in orbit around each other. Three of these can be seen through a telescope.
Highlights
May 3 A bright Moon will be close to the upper left of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden). Whenever the Moon is too bright to see a nearby star or planet, try to block the light of the Moon or mark the spot in the sky and wait a few days for the Moon to move away.
May 6 The Moon will rise late in the evening just before the bright star Antares, the heart of Scorpius (the Scorpion).
May l3 a.m. The Moon will be close to the lower right of Saturn. They will rise at about 4:00.
May l5 Mars will form an evenly spaced line with Pollux in the middle and Castor on the right in Gemini (the Twins).
May 22 The crescent Moon will be to the lower right of brilliant Venus. Both will be below Castor and Pollux, and Mars will be to the upper left of Pollux. On the 23rd, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be close to the lower left of Pollux. On the 24th, it will be above Mars.
May 26 The Moon will be close above Regulus, the brightest star in Leo (the Lion).
May 27 Star Party sponsored by Grout Museum & Black Hawk Astronomy Club, Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo, 9-10:30.
May 30 The Moon will be to the upper right of Spica that represents a spike of grain in the hand of Virgo (the Maiden). On the 31st, the Moon will have moved in its orbit and will be to the lower left of Spica.