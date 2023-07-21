August will be a special month in the sky with several interesting events happening. The first will be the annual Perseid meteor shower that will take place late in the evening of August 12 to dawn. The peak is expected to be just after midnight with perhaps a meteor every minute on average. Meteors will be seen all over the sky, but if their trails are traced back, they will seem to have come from the northeastern sky in the vicinity of the constellation Perseus (the Hero).
The second special event will be the second full Moon of the month on August 30. This is usually called a Blue Moon. According to one theory, the name came from when monks used the full Moons to set the dates of Christian festivals. When there was an extra full Moon, it made the dating of festivals hard to determine. This left the monks depressed or blue.
The third event, and to me the most interesting, will happen on August 24 when the Moon passes in front of the bright star Antares in the constellation Scorpius (the Scorpion) and hides or occults it for about an hour. The event should be visible with the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view. The eastward orbital motion of the Moon will slowly take it closer to Antares until the dark side of the Moon moves over it at about 9:00 CDT.
During August, we can also enjoy the two bright constellations that rule the southern summer sky. The first is Scorpius with Antares representing it heart. Its body and tail extend to the left and down to near (or below) the southern horizon before curving back up like a fish hook and ending in a two-stared stinger. The scorpion’s upper body extends to the upper right of Antares for a shorter distance and ends with three stars in a nearly straight line at a right angle to the body. They represent the scorpion’s head and pinchers or base of the pinchers. The rest of the pinchers are formed in the black of the sky.
The other constellation is Sagittarius (the Archer) that is just to the left of Scorpius. Its brightest stars have the shape of a teapot. Four stars on the left form its handle, and on the right, a triangle of three stars with its point at the bottom forms the pour spout. A triangle made by joining the upper right star of the handle, the upper left star of the pour spout, and a star between and above these two stars forms the lid. A line from the lower right star of the handle to the bottom point of the pour spout forms its base. Your fist at arm’s length will just cover the teapot.
Also, during August Mars will be very low in the western sky during twilight. It will be joined by Mercury early in the month, but both will be hard to see. Saturn will rise about as soon as it is dark, and Jupiter will follow at about midnight. Both will be in dim parts of the sky, so they should be unmistakable. Finally, Venus will be lost in the Sun’s glare as it passes between the Earth and the Sun. It will reappear late in the month low in the eastern sky during morning twilight.
Highlights
Aug. 8: a.m. The Moon will seem to almost touch very bright Jupiter after they rise at about midnight.
Aug. 10: a.m. The Moon will be to the upper left of Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull) at first light.
Aug. 12: The Perseid meteor shower should be at its best tonight, especially after midnight (local time).
Aug. 13: Venus will pass between the Earth and the Sun. It will reappear as the brilliant morning star late in the month.
Aug. 18: The crescent Moon will be very close above Mars low in the western sky during early twilight.
Aug. 20: The Moon will be to the right of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo (the Maiden).
Aug. 24: The Moon will move over or occult Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius (the Scorpion), at about 9:00 CDT.
Aug. 26: Star Party sponsored by Grout Museum & Black Hawk Astronomy Club, Prairie Grove Park, Waterloo, 9-10:30.
Aug. 30: The full Moon will be to the lower left of Saturn.
Moon Phase Date Rises Highest Point Sets When Visible
Full moon Aug. 1 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All night
Last quarter Aug. 8 Midnight Sunrise Noon A.M.
New Moon Aug. 16 Sunrise Noon Sunset Not visible
First quarter Aug. 24 Noon Sunset Midnight P.M.
Full moon Aug. 30 Sunset Midnight Sunrise All night
Dates and times are approximate.
Sources: StarDate, Jan-Feb. 2023. Vol. 50, No. 1.
Chartrand III, M. R. Nat. Audubon Soc. Field Guide to the Night Sky. A. A. Krump, Inc, NY pub. 1995.