December will be an exciting month in the sky. All five visible planets will be present to enjoy, although you will need to wait until the last half of the month to see Venus and Mercury very low in the southwestern sky. Start watching about 20-25 minutes after sunset. Venus will be much brighter, so it will be seen first. Mercury will be to its upper left until December 28 when Mercury will pass to Venus’s upper right. Mercury will then move lower in the sky while Venus moves slowly higher.
Bright Saturn will be in the southwestern sky during the early evening, but it will be getting lower each day as Earth leaves it behind. Very bright Jupiter will be higher in the southern sky. You may remember that two years ago, in December 2020, Jupiter and Saturn had an extremely close passing. Since then, Jupiter in its faster orbit has been steadily moving farther away.
The last planet, reddish Mars, will be the brightest “star” in the eastern sky. During much of November it was between the two stars that represent the tips of the horns of Taurus (the Bull), but during December, Mars will be moving in retrograde motion westward and away from these stars and closer to bright Aldebaran. The upper and brighter of the two stars is unusual because it is also part of the constellation Auriga (the Charioteer). The brightest stars of Auriga form an irregular 5-sided figure.
When tracing out the five bright stars of Auriga, start with the star that is shared with Taurus, called Alnath. When Auriga is in the eastern sky, the next star will be almost directly above Alnath. Then look sharply to that star’s left or upper left for the very bright star Capella. Then look below or to the lower left of Capella for the next star and then look to its lower right for the fifth star before going to the right and back to Alnath.
Auriga represents a man driving a chariot, most often the Greek god Hephaestus (Roman god Vulcan) who was credited with inventing the chariot. He was lame and used the first chariot for transportation. However, there is a twist. The brightest star, Capella, translates as “the goat,” and it usually represents the goat that nursed the infant Greek god Zeus (Roman god Jupiter). Three dim stars close to its right represent her kids. Two stories may have been mixed through time, and we are left with the strange image of a man driving a chariot with a goat over his shoulder and three baby goats on his arm.
Dec. 1 The Moon will be close below very bright Jupiter. The Moon will move in its orbit and be farther to the lower left of Jupiter on the 2nd.
Dec. 6 The Moon will be above Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus (the Bull) and to the upper right of brighter Mars.
Dec. 7 Mars will reach opposition when it is opposite the Sun in the sky. It will rise at sunset, be at its highest point in the south at midnight, and set at dawn. It also will be at its brightest for the year. To make this night even more special, there will be the rare event of the Moon moving over, or occulting, Mars. Mars will be covered for all but the southeastern part of the United States. In those areas, the Moon will pass very close above Mars. Occultation will begin at about 9:00 CST, depending on your location, and it will last no more than an hour. Unfortunately, because the Moon will be so bright, a telescope will be needed to see the event.
Dec. 10 The Moon will be close to the right of Pollux, the brighter of the twin stars of Gemini (the Twins). Slightly dimmer Castor will be above Pollux.
Dec. 21 This is the day of the winter solstice that marks the farthest south point of the Sun for the year and the arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere. This also is the longest night of star gazing for the year.
Dec. 24 A very thin crescent Moon will be to the left of brilliant Venus and to the lower left of dimmer Mercury, very low in the southwestern sky just after sunset.
Dec. 26 Early in the evening, the Moon will be to the left or lower left of Saturn.
Dec. 28 The Moon will return to Jupiter and will be to its lower right. On the 29th, it will be to Jupiter’s lower left.