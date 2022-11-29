Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

December will be an exciting month in the sky. All five visible planets will be present to enjoy, although you will need to wait until the last half of the month to see Venus and Mercury very low in the southwestern sky. Start watching about 20-25 minutes after sunset. Venus will be much brighter, so it will be seen first. Mercury will be to its upper left until December 28 when Mercury will pass to Venus’s upper right. Mercury will then move lower in the sky while Venus moves slowly higher.

Bright Saturn will be in the southwestern sky during the early evening, but it will be getting lower each day as Earth leaves it behind. Very bright Jupiter will be higher in the southern sky. You may remember that two years ago, in December 2020, Jupiter and Saturn had an extremely close passing. Since then, Jupiter in its faster orbit has been steadily moving farther away.

